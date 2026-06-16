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Gurugram launches district-wide diarrhoea prevention drive till July 31

According to health department officials, Gurugram did not report any confirmed child deaths due to diarrhoea in the previous year

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 06:25 pm IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi, Gurugram
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Gurugram health department on Tuesday launched the annual STOP Diarrhoea Campaign, a six-week drive aimed at improving awareness, early treatment and prevention of diarrhoeal diseases among children under five years of age.

Frontline health workers, including ASHAs and ANMs, will conduct demonstrations on preparing ORS and identifying signs of dehydration. (Representative Image/iStock)

The campaign, which will run from June 16 to July 31, is being conducted under directions from the Union health ministry and the National Health Mission.

Health officials said the focus will be on promoting the use of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and zinc supplementation, along with hygiene and sanitation practices that help prevent the spread of the disease.

As part of the campaign, ORS packets and zinc tablets will be distributed to households with young children, while dedicated ORS-Zinc corners will be set up at government health facilities, Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs and Anganwadi centres. Frontline health workers, including ASHAs and ANMs, will conduct demonstrations on preparing ORS and identifying signs of dehydration.

Officials said special outreach activities will be carried out in urban slums, migrant settlements, construction sites and other vulnerable communities, where the risk of water- and sanitation-related illnesses is often higher.

 
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