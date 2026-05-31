Gusty winds likely in Delhi tonight, Rajasthan under dust storm alert for one week

A day after a massive dust storm plunged parts of Rajasthan into darkness, the weather department has issued warning for another dust storm with gusty winds reaching upto 90 kmph over northwest and central parts of the country.

Bikaner, May 30 (ANI): Vehicles move on a road amid a dust storm, in Bikaner on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Dinesh Gupta )

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Rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds will also affect Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, while parts of Rajasthan are under warnings for dust storms and thundersqualls. Hilly areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see hailstorms, the IMD has said in its forecast for May 31, 2026.

What is the latest weather update

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department forecast shows thundersquall with wind speed reaching upto 70 kmph likely over Delhi on May 31. Lightning and gusty winds (upto 50kmph) are also expected over Delhi between June 1 and 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department forecast shows thundersquall with wind speed reaching upto 70 kmph likely over Delhi on May 31. Lightning and gusty winds (upto 50kmph) are also expected over Delhi between June 1 and 4. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD forecast shows thundersquall and over parts of Rajasthan on May 31 with wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph. A dust storm at isolated places id also expected. Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, will continue over Rajasthan for the next seven days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD forecast shows thundersquall and over parts of Rajasthan on May 31 with wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph. A dust storm at isolated places id also expected. Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, will continue over Rajasthan for the next seven days. {{/usCountry}}

Bikaner: A huge dust storm approaches as it engulfs the skyline at Dungargarh, in Bikaner district, Rajasthan, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI)

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Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha are expected to be hit by rain and thunderstorms, along with thundersqualls in Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and isolated hailstorms are also likely in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas, and take precautions against heatwaves. Farmers have been urged to protect crops from heavy rainfall and hail, and ensure livestock are sheltered with sufficient water.

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