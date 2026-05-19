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Gvernment tightens passport disclosures under CAA

In case the applicant does hold a passport, they will have to surrender the document within 15 days of getting Indian citizenship

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh applying to obtain Indian nationality will have to disclose details of any valid or expired passport issued by these countries, the ministry of home affairs said in a gazette notification issued on Monday.

Gvernment tightens passport disclosures under CAA

In case the applicant does hold a passport, they will have surrender the document within 15 days of getting Indian citizenship, the notification said. Officials familiar with the development said that the MHA move comes after some cases of applicants holding invalid or expired passports were detected. India doesn’t allow its citizens to hold two passports.

The notification said that applicants will have to declare that “they are not in possession of a valid and/or expired passport (s) issued by the government of Pakistan/Afghanistan/Bangladesh”. If they do have such a document, they will have to provide the passport number, date of issue, place of issue and date of expiry and subsequently surrender it within 15 days of the citizenship application being approved.

 
citizenship amendment act afghanistan bangladesh
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