Gyanesh Kumar named cooperation secretary, Alkesh Kumar to be Meity secretary

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, a secretary at the department of personnel and training (DoPT), has been appointed as a secretary (coordination), cabinet secretariat, in place of Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who will be a secretary at the ministry of electronics & information technology (Meity), an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

S Radha Chauhan, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre has been shifted as the new DoPT secretary in place of Tripathi as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as a secretary at the ministry of cooperation. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, was currently secretary at the ministry of parliamentary affairs.

He, appointed as the cooperation secretary, will replace Devendra Kumar Singh, who has been named National Human Rights Commission secretary general.

Neel Kamal Darbari, managing director, small farmers' agri business consortium, department of agriculture and farmers welfare, has been appointed as chairperson of the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of secretary to the government of India.

Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving in his cadre state of Bihar, will be Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

S K G Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice.