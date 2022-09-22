Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court admits plea for carbon dating

The Varanasi district court on Thursday admitted an application seeking carbon dating of a structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which Hindu petitioners have claimed is a “shivling”.

The court also asked the mosque management to file its objections to the plea by the next date of hearing in the matter.

Judge AK Vishvesh rejected an application of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque, seeking eight weeks’ time to prepare for the case and fixed September 29 as the next date of hearing. Madan Mohan, one of the counsel representing the Hindu plaintiffs, said.

“Our plea seeking permission for carbon dating of the Shivling-like structure found on the Gyanvapi mosque compound, walls and other structures on the masjid complex was admitted in the court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh after which the court has issued notice and has sought reply of the Muslim side.”

Carbon dating refers to the process of calculating the age of very old objects by measuring the amounts of different forms of carbon in them.

“Our team is yet to read the application. We will submit our response soon,” Raees Ahmad, counsel of the mosque management committee, said.

A total of 16 applications have been moved by different people to make them parties in the case, one of the counsels for the Hindu side said.

“Of the total applications received, nine were present before the court. Of all, one withdrew his name,” the lawyer said.

“We have filed objections on the applications moved to become a party in the case,” Vishnu Shankar Jain, another counsel representing the Hindu side, said.