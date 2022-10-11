Gyanvapi mosque panel to submit response to plea for ‘shivling’ carbon-dating

The lawyers of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), which manages Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque, will on Tuesday submit their response in a local court to a plea seeking carbon-dating or other scientific investigation of a structure on the mosque premises claimed to be a “shivling”.

Four Hindu plaintiffs sought the investigation of the structure last month. Madan Mohan, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said Varanasi’s district court on October 7 fixed October 11 for the next hearing in the matter and directed the AIMC to file its response to their demand.

Tauhid Khan, one of the lawyers representing AIMC, objected to carbon dating or any scientific investigation of the structure, saying it was a part of the mosque’s ablution area. “We will file our response,” Khan said.

The court reserved its judgment on September 29 after hearing the plea of the four plaintiffs seeking carbon dating. Another plaintiff, Rakhi Singh, moved an application in the court against carbon dating stating it will make the “shivling” unfit for religious practices.

Hindu plaintiffs have claimed that the “shivling” was found close to a small reservoir used to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque. The mosque management has maintained it was part of a fountain system.

Five Hindu women plaintiffs have sought permission for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal located near the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.