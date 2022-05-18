Gyanvapi Mosque: Petition to save fish likely to be heard today

The petition to protect the fish of the pond inside the Gyanvapi mosque area which has been ordered to be sealed is likely to be heard on Wednesday. The petition was filed by the district government counsel seeking directions for shifting water pipelines and the fish from the pond a day after the Varanasi court ordered to seal the area inside the Gyanvapi mosque where a Shivling was claimed to be found. The Supreme Court asked the Varanasi administration to secure the area but not to stop namaz.

The appeal for the shifting of the fish was made as there are a number of fish in the pond which can die if the area is sealed. Advocate Vishnu Jain said, "We have moved an application in the court that the wall beneath 'Wazu Khana' (of Gyanwapi Masjid) be demolished and we should be allowed to go there. The court will pronounce its verdict today on the same. The state govt has also moved an application to protect the fish and ensure that they don't die. Hearing to take place today."

The Varanasi court, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying "irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties", while it also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report. The removal order by district civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar came on an application moved by special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh who informed the court that Mishra had "deployed a personal cameraman RP Singh who was giving the wrong byte in the media on a regular basis". The removal order by District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar came on an application moved by Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh who informed the court that Mishra had "deployed a personal cameraman RP Singh who was giving the wrong byte in the media on a regular basis".

(With agency inputs)

