Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'

Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court rejects plea seeking carbon-dating on 'Shivling'

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 03:23 PM IST

Gyanvapi mosque row: The court has held several hearings on the matter.

On September 22, the Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its objections to the plea for carbon dating of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling” found inside the complex by the next date of hearing in the matter (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Oliver Fredrick | Edited by Swati Bhasin

In the row linked to the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the district court on Friday took up the plea which had sought carbon dating or any other scientific investigation of the Shivling like structure found on the compound of the mosque. The court has rejected the demand to carry out the carbon-dating.

Madan Mohan, one of the counsels representing the plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, rejected the plea seeking carbon dating or any scientific investigation of the structure which the plaintiffs claimed to be a Shivling and other surrounding structures. He said the court ordered to preserve the structure in its original state.

Earlier this week, the court had reserved its judgement during the hearing in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case after the Muslim side had submitted its response.

While objecting the plea from the plaintiff seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of the fountain, which they claim to be a Shivling and other structures on the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the counsels of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the Muslim side, submitted their response in the last hearing, stating that carbon dating of the structure is not ‘feasible’ and ‘irrelevant’. “Carbon dating of the stone is not possible, it is non-feasible, since stone is not an organic matter”, Raees Ahmed, one of the counsels of AIMC, the committee that takes care of the Gyanvapi mosque, said in the court.

Besides, the AIMC counsel in the response also stated that the structure is not the part of the suit property and hence carrying out carbon dating or scientific investigation to verify its age is ‘irrelevant’.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

varanasi gyanvapi mosque
