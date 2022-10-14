Varanasi court likely to pronounce judgement on Gyanvapi carbon dating today

The Varanasi district court is likely to pronounce its judgement on the plea seeking carbon dating or any other scientific investigation of the Shivling like structure found on the compound of the Gyanvapi mosque on Friday.

On October 11, during the hearing in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case, the court reserved its judgment and fixed October 14 for the next hearing.

While objecting the plea from the plaintiff seeking carbon dating and scientific investigation of the fountain, which they claim to be a Shivling and other structures on the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the counsels of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the Muslim side, submitted their response in the last hearing, stating that carbon dating of the structure is not ‘feasible’ and ‘irrelevant’.

“Carbon dating of the stone is not possible, it is non-feasible, since stone is not an organic matter”, Raees Ahmed, one of the counsels of AIMC, the committee that takes care of the Gyanvapi mosque, said in the court.

Besides, the AIMC counsel in the response also stated that the structure is not the part of the suit property and hence carrying out carbon dating or scientific investigation to verify its age is ‘irrelevant’.