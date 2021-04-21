Haasan complains over EVM strongrooms

Chennai After Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M K Stalin, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission about alleged irregularities in premises and strong rooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the April 6 assembly elections are stored. Counting of votes and declaration of results are slated for May 2.

In his complaint to chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the actor alleged that unauthorised vehicles and people were entering the premises where the EVMs are kept. “There are several questions since the CCTV cameras are becoming faulty, mysterious container vehicles are entering the premises where ballots are stored,” Haasan told reporters after submitting his complaint.

The MNM chief also alleged that several wifi networks were found active in these centres, a concern which was also raised by Stalin on April 16.

“This (complaint) is not just an effort to save ourselves but also to save democracy,” he said, adding that 30% of the electorate don’t cast votes and when such doubts persist, there is a danger of people’s democratic contribution dwindling further.

The EVMs are stored across 75 strong rooms across Tamil Nadu, including three in Chennai. “Even if something happens in four out of the 75 strong rooms, it means there is wrongdoing in all the 75 (rooms), so we cannot be callous,” the actor said.

While Sahoo did not respond to any calls and messages sent by this reporter, on Monday, he dismissed claims that the EVMs could be tampered. “No one can hack EVMs. They are like calculators, they cannot be hacked. EVMs are under tight security cover,” Sahoo said.

On the complaints of political parties, he said: “We will also monitor vehicles stationed near the counting centres.”