‘Hackers demanded $400’: Supriya Sule after her phone, WhatsApp account hacked

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said on Monday said that she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded $ 400 from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule. (HT FILE)

“The party general secretary Aditi Nalawade's WhatsApp was also hacked. Hackers demanded ₹10,000 from her. We tried to keep them engaged by agreeing to pay. They had even shared account details of a bank for transferring money,” Sule added.

The Baramati MP on Sunday announced that her phone and WhatsApp had been hacked. She urgently requested that people refrain from calling or texting her.

"Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help," the Lok Sabha MP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The NCP (SP) leader termed it “very serious” adding, that she has nothing to hide in her phone. Sule later filed a complaint at Yavat police station and spoke to the superintendent of police Pankaj Deshmukh who in turn assured her of a probe.

“My phone and WhatsApp have started. The WhatsApp team provided valuable support. A big thank you to Team WhatsApp and Pune rural police for this. If anyone has messaged me in the meantime, I apologise for not being able to reply due to this technical glitch,” said Sule in a post on X

‘Received notice from Income Tax’

Supriya Sule also revealed that she has received a notice from income tax department after the budget session.

“I don't know if it is a coincidence that every time I speak in the Parliament, I get a notice from income tax in a same case. Every time we respond to the notice and nothing happens later. I'm looking for data and it has to correlate. Have asked Sadanand Sule (her husband) to gather the data. I don't want to make allegations,” she added.