NCP’s Supriya Sule says her phone, WhatsApp hacked; restored within hours

The NCP (SP) leader termed it “very serious” adding, that she has nothing to hide in her phone.

Sule later filed a complaint at Yavat police station and spoke to the superintendent of police Pankaj Deshmukh who in turn assured her of a probe.

“Within hours, my phone and messaging service were restored,” said Sule.

“My phone and WhatsApp have started. The WhatsApp team provided valuable support. A big thank you to Team WhatsApp and Pune rural police for this. If anyone has messaged me in the meantime, I apologise for not being able to reply due to this technical glitch,” said Sule in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Baramati MP had requested that people refrain from calling or texting her.

“Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help,” the Lok Sabha MP said in an X post.

“I got to know this when I reached here (in Pune) as WhatsApp also couldn’t open. So, I asked Jayant Patil (NCP state unit chief) to check the phone and he in turn sent a test message. While my phone was switched off, he received a reply from my number,” said Sule while addressing party workers at Patas in Pune district as a part of NCP’s (SP) Shiv-Swarajya Yatra.

A senior official from Pune rural police requesting anonymity said, “A probe is underway and technical details are being scrutinised.”