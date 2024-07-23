Supriya Sule accuses Sansad TV of censoring non-Hindi speeches; channel responds

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) member Supriya Sule on Monday accused Sansad TV of discriminating against non-Hindi speakers in Parliament by replacing English or other regional language speeches with a Hindi voiceover. Supriya Sule, Baramati MP and NCP SP leader, accused Sansad TV of censorship of non Hindi speeches (HT FILE)

Sansad TV denied the allegations saying they were “factually incorrect”.

“Sansad TV continues to telecast the live proceedings in the floor language. We have given the option to listen in Hindi, English or Indian language if the viewer desires. These interpretations can also be heard by MPs inside the House,” Sansad TV posted on X.

On Monday, as the monsoon session of parliament began, Sule wrote on X,"Sansad TV began the alarming practice of replacing the speeches of MPs in English or regional languages with Hindi voice-overs in the first session of this Lok Sabha, and it has continued doing so in the Budget Session on the television broadcast."

The Lok Sabha MP said that this was a form of censorship and discrimination against those who did not speak Hindi. She also alleged that this challenged India's federalism, putting one language above others.

“This is a form of censorship—it denies crores of non-Hindi speaking Indians the right to hear their elected representatives’ original words in their own languages. The government must immediately discontinue this discriminatory and anti-federal move,” she wrote in her post.

Sansad TV has faced accusations of censorship previously - with people pointing out that Opposition leaders were given less screen time.

In 2023, Congress' Jairam Ramesh had accused the public broadcast channel of focusing on the Lok Sabha speaker for 70 per cent of Rahul Gandhi's speech.

He had also pointed out that out of the 37 minutes of Rahul Gandhi's speech, he was shown on screen for only 15 minutes.