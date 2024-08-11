Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule says her phone and WhatsApp hacked: ‘Do not call or text me’

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule announced on Sunday that her phone and WhatsApp had been hacked. NCP MP Supriya Sule's phone and WhatsApp hacked.

The Baramati MP urgently requested that people refrain from calling or texting her. Sule also stated that she has contacted the police for assistance.

"Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help," the Lok Sabha MP said in an X post.

According to a source related to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader, a police complaint regarding the hacking was lodged online, PTI reported.

In other news, Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) president and MLA Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu, an ally of the ruling Mahayuti, met NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Saturday.

After the meeting, Kadu said that he would decide on September 1 whether to stay with the Mahayuti or leave the alliance.

NCP MP Supriya Sule praised Kadu for his work on behalf of people with disabilities, despite their differing political ideologies. She expressed hope that everyone would unite for the betterment of the state.

The Prahar Janshakti Party is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Kadu had previously indicated that his party aimed to contest 20 of the 288 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The elections for Maharashtra's 288-member legislative assembly are likely to be held in October.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the MVA won 30 of the state's 48 parliamentary seats, and the Mahayuti (BJP-Shinde Sena-NCP) won only 17 seats.