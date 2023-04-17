‘Had cases of murder, kidnapping…’: Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Atiq ji' reference

Union minister RK Singh on Monday slammed opposition leaders over their reactions to the killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj, accusing them of searching for vote bank politics.

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh (File)

Singh also responded to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's comments where he claimed that crime should be eliminated in a lawful manner and the funeral procession of Atiq and Ashraf would be the ‘funeral procession of law’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav is Dy CM but he addressed Atiq Ahmed as 'Atiq ji' who had cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion against him. Atiq used to kill witnesses against him. He confessed he had connection with LeT. A criminal got killed in gangwar.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said on Monday that it had become “normal” for encounters to occur in UP. Saying that if anything happens in West Bengal the Centre sends federal agencies in the state, Banerjee had also asked people of Uttar Pradesh to protest against the incident.

She said at a press conference, “Encounters have become a normal thing for the people of Uttar Pradesh. People of UP should protest against these encounters. If anything happens in West Bengal, they (BJP) send central agencies. BJP is double engine…double standard.”

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of Atiq and Ashraf.

A statement from the office of Prayagraj's top cop said the SIT had been directed to 'complete the investigation in a quality and time-bound manner (and) in a scientific manner..."

A ‘supervision’ team has also been set up by RK Vishwakarma, the Director-General of UP Police to oversee the working of the SIT.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government had formed a three-member judicial committee which would be headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi and will include Brijesh Kumar Soni, another retired judge, and Subesh Kumar Singh, an ex-DGP.

Atif and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range at 10 PM while they were being taken for a medical checkup. The incident took place in presence of the media and was carried out by three men who were posing as journalists. The shooting place on the day Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who was shot dead in an encounter with UP police, was buried.

