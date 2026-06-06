Haircut to cost 180, shaving 120 as barbers' body revises grooming charges in Maharashtra

Citing a rise in the cost of consumables and other materials amid the Iran-US conflict, a body representing the barber community in Maharashtra has increased charges for haircuts and other grooming services by 20 per cent, with the revised rates coming into effect from Saturday.

A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost ₹ 180, while shaving will cost ₹ 120.(AFP)

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A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost ₹180, while shaving will cost ₹120.

Charges for beard trimming have been set at ₹150, head massage at ₹180 and hair wash at ₹120. The rate for a facial starts at ₹700, while a hair spa will cost ₹600.

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He said the increase was necessitated by the cost rise of consumables and other materials used in salons as the Iran-US conflict escalated in West Asia.

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{{^usCountry}} The functionary, Shyam Askarkar, attributed the hike to higher operating expenses and global economic uncertainties, which, he said, have pushed up the prices of several products used by salon operators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The functionary, Shyam Askarkar, attributed the hike to higher operating expenses and global economic uncertainties, which, he said, have pushed up the prices of several products used by salon operators. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Generally, we revise the rates in January after a gap of two years. However, this time we were compelled to revise them mid-term due to the sharp increase in the prices of consumables and other materials used in salons," Askarkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Generally, we revise the rates in January after a gap of two years. However, this time we were compelled to revise them mid-term due to the sharp increase in the prices of consumables and other materials used in salons," Askarkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per estimates, Maharashtra has more than a lakh barber shops. The organisation doesn't represent premium or luxury salons, where generally haircut charges typically start around ₹500. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per estimates, Maharashtra has more than a lakh barber shops. The organisation doesn't represent premium or luxury salons, where generally haircut charges typically start around ₹500. {{/usCountry}}

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