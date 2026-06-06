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Haircut to cost 180, shaving 120 as barbers' body revises grooming charges in Maharashtra

A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur said that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost ₹180.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 12:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Citing a rise in the cost of consumables and other materials amid the Iran-US conflict, a body representing the barber community in Maharashtra has increased charges for haircuts and other grooming services by 20 per cent, with the revised rates coming into effect from Saturday.

A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost 180, while shaving will cost 120.(AFP)

A functionary of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal from Nagpur told PTI that under the revised rate chart, a haircut will now cost 180, while shaving will cost 120.

Charges for beard trimming have been set at 150, head massage at 180 and hair wash at 120. The rate for a facial starts at 700, while a hair spa will cost 600.

Also Read | SC shaves off relief for ‘bad haircut’ at 5-star hotel; 2 cr becomes 25L

He said the increase was necessitated by the cost rise of consumables and other materials used in salons as the Iran-US conflict escalated in West Asia.

 
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Home / India News / Haircut to cost 180, shaving 120 as barbers' body revises grooming charges in Maharashtra
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