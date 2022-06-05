Haj: First batch of 150 pilgrims leave for Saudi from J&K

The first batch of 145 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on the annual Haj pilgrimage, which resumed this year after being suspended for two years in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to officials, around 6,000 pilgrims from the union territory are scheduled to undertake the pilgrimage this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pilgrimage was flagged off by an executive officer and member of the Haj Committee of India Aijaz Hussain.

A single direct flight from Srinagar airport to Jeddah airport will operate for the first five days, after which two flights will be operational, said officials, reported news agency PTI.

Also read: PM on waste dumps in Kedarnath: 'When we go to pilgrim site, that's not right'

Speaking to the media, the executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee Abdul Salam Mir said that “all arrangements have been put in place.” “Everything is going on smoothly and the pilgrims will not face any problems,” he added, as quoted by PTI. The executive officer also added that all pilgrims have been tested negative for Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the pilgrims via video conference. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah greeted the pilgrims via the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) official Twitter account.

"JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President @OmarAbdullah greets the selected Hujaaj leaving for the holy journey today. They urge the Hujaaj to pray specially for lasting peace and prosperity in J&K, Ladakh,” the party tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia had said that it will let up to one million people join the Haj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in a statement had said that “Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative Covid report and health precautions will be observed.”

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

(With inputs from PTI)