HAL set to deliver first batch of delayed trainer aircraft to Indian Air Force

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to deliver the first batch of delayed HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force, bolstering the air force’s capacity to meet its growing pilot training requirements, officials aware of the development said on Sunday.
Three HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40) aircraft, two built at Bengaluru and one at Nashik, are ready for delivery, the officials said, asking not to be named.
The IAF ordered 70 basic trainers for ₹6,838 crore three years ago to train its rookie pilots. Under the contract, HAL was to deliver 12 trainers to the IAF in fiscal 2025-26 but failed to deliver any aircraft due to a shortage of engines. US firm Honeywell overcame supply chain bottlenecks and delivered the first batch of TPE331-12B turboprop engines a few months ago and assured the state-run firm of timely supplies.
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Under a $100 million contract signed four years ago for supplying and manufacturing 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits, Honeywell was supposed to deliver the first engine in September 2025. The US firm will supply 16 units and HAL will build the rest through technology transfer.{{/usCountry}}
Under a $100 million contract signed four years ago for supplying and manufacturing 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits, Honeywell was supposed to deliver the first engine in September 2025. The US firm will supply 16 units and HAL will build the rest through technology transfer.{{/usCountry}}
Last October, defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated production lines for the HTT-40 basic trainer and LCA-Mk1A in Nashik to meet the air force’s needs. HAL can now produce a total of 20 HTT-40s a year at its factories in Bengaluru and Nashik.
Currently, ab initio (Stage-I) flying training for all rookie pilots is carried out on Swiss-origin Pilatus PC-7 MkII basic trainers. Stage-I training is common for all pilots after which trifurcation into fighter, transport and helicopter streams takes place. Those selected for the fighter stream proceed to Stage-II training on PC-7 MkII and Kiran Mk-1A jet trainers and then Stage-III on the British-origin Hawk advanced jet trainers.