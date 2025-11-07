HAL signs deal with GE Aerospace to procure 113 jet engines for Tejas fighter jets

State-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday announced an agreement with American defence company General Electric (GE) to procure 113 jet engines for its Tejas light combat aircraft programme. In this file photo, dated Feb. 21, 2019, is seen Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat from the cockpit of the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' in Bengaluru. (PTI)

The deal between the two firms come amid the Trump administration imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, the highest among countries. The two countries are also in the middle of trade deal negotiations.

Under the deal, HAL would receive the F404-GE-IN20 engines for the indigenous jets, the delivery of which will begin in 2027 and continue till 2032, an HAL spokesperson said on X.

Also Read: Indian Air Force to get at least 6 Tejas light combat aircraft in 2026, says HAL

According to a report in PTI, the deal is learnt to be around USD 1 billion (roughly ₹8,870 crore).

"Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an agreement with M/s. General Electric Company, USA, on 7th November 2025 for the supply of 113 Nos of F404-GE-IN20 engines and support package for execution of 97 LCA Mk1A programme," the agency said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence in September sealed a ₹62,370 crore deal with the HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

Also Read: Govt signs $7-billion deal with Hindustan Aeronautics for supply of 97 fighter jets to Indian Air Force

HT earlier reported that the first few aircraft are expected to be delivered to the IAF with reserve engines, which will be replaced with the F404 engines as and when GE begins supplying them.

The first Tejas aircraft was scheduled to be delivered to the IAF by March 31, 2024. However, it didn’t happen due to a combination of factors, including delays in some key certifications and GE’s inability to supply the engines on time.

In February 2021, the defence ministry had sealed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.