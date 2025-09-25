Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Govt signs $7-billion deal with Hindustan Aeronautics for supply of 97 fighter jets to Indian Air Force

    The Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets made by Hindustan Aeronautics are more than 64% localised, India's defence ministry says.

    Updated on: Sep 25, 2025 3:39 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India has signed a deal worth 62,370 crore (about $7 billion) with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

    IAF Tejas fighter jet flies during the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)
    IAF Tejas fighter jet flies during the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)

    These aircraft are more than 64% localised, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday, underscoring the push for defence manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Deliveries will start in 2027-28.

    The order comes at a time when India’s fighter-jet strength is fast depleting.

    The Russia-made MiG-21s, which have been the backbone of the Indian Air Force for over six decades, are finally set to retire at a decommissioning event in Chandigarh on 26 September. Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign ‘Badal 3’.

    The single-engine Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets are replacing the MiG-21s. According to PTI, the Indian Air Force currently has 31 fighter jets as against a sanctioned strength of 42.

    Earlier in September, PTI reported that Hindustan Aeronautics will deliver two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force in October. The engines powering the aircraft are being sourced from General Electric Co. of the US.

    To be sure, this new 62,370-crore deal is in addition to the 48,000-crore order that the defence ministry placed with Hindustan Aeronautics in February 2021 for 83 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets, but there has been a significant delay in supply due to GE.

    ALSO READ | India Nears Billion-Dollar Deal With US Firm For Fighter-Jet Engines

    Still, Hindustan Aeronautics is close to signing a new billion-dollar deal with the American firm for the supply of 113 more engines. That’s in addition to a previous order for 99 engines. HAL is negotiating 80% transfer of technology for these powertrains.

    On Thursday, HAL shares rose 1.09% to 4,775.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.68% lower at 81,159.68 points.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Govt Signs $7-billion Deal With Hindustan Aeronautics For Supply Of 97 Fighter Jets To Indian Air Force
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes