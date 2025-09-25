Govt signs $7-billion deal with Hindustan Aeronautics for supply of 97 fighter jets to Indian Air Force

India has signed a deal worth ₹62,370 crore (about $7 billion) with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to procure 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. IAF Tejas fighter jet flies during the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)

These aircraft are more than 64% localised, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday, underscoring the push for defence manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Deliveries will start in 2027-28.

The order comes at a time when India’s fighter-jet strength is fast depleting.

The Russia-made MiG-21s, which have been the backbone of the Indian Air Force for over six decades, are finally set to retire at a decommissioning event in Chandigarh on 26 September. Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign ‘Badal 3’.

The single-engine Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets are replacing the MiG-21s. According to PTI, the Indian Air Force currently has 31 fighter jets as against a sanctioned strength of 42.

Earlier in September, PTI reported that Hindustan Aeronautics will deliver two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force in October. The engines powering the aircraft are being sourced from General Electric Co. of the US.

To be sure, this new ₹62,370-crore deal is in addition to the ₹48,000-crore order that the defence ministry placed with Hindustan Aeronautics in February 2021 for 83 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets, but there has been a significant delay in supply due to GE.

Still, Hindustan Aeronautics is close to signing a new billion-dollar deal with the American firm for the supply of 113 more engines. That’s in addition to a previous order for 99 engines. HAL is negotiating 80% transfer of technology for these powertrains.

On Thursday, HAL shares rose 1.09% to ₹4,775.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.68% lower at 81,159.68 points.