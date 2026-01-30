Hamid Ansari's 'Ghazni Indian looter' remark sparks row, BJP says Congress ecosystem 'eulogises' Hindu haters

Former vice-president Hamid Ansari's remarks on the Mahmoud of Ghazni and the Lodi dynasty have sparked a political controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the “Congress ecosystem” of eulogising those who stand against Hindus. The BJP spokesperson shared a clip of Hamid Ansari from an interview (Screengrab/@Shehzad_IndX)

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday shared an interview clip of Ansari in which he could be heard saying: “You publish in your books about Lodi and Ghazni…all of them were Indian looters, they didn't come from outside.”

Lashing out at the Congress over Ansari's remarks, Poonwalla accused the party “ecosystem” of backing those who committed atrocities against Hindus. He argued that Ansari's remarks were not an isolated incident but a new example of how the Congress “eulogises Hindu haters".

“Now CONGRESS ECOSYSTEM AND Hamid Ansari eulogise Ghazni who destroyed & desecrated Somnath Mandir. Congress ecosystem eulogises Mahmud of Ghazni…they oppose Somnath Swabhiman Parv.. they whitewash crimes of Aurangzeb and those who did atrocities on Hindus !," Poonawalla said in a post on X, referring to the Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion of the Somnath temple in 1026.