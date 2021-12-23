‘Hands tied’: Rawat takes dig at Congress top brass

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, who is believed to have played a part in Captain Amarinder Singh’s exit as Punjab chief minister, and also from the party itself, took to Twitter on Wednesday to air grievances seemingly targeted against the central leadership of the party.

The posts, coming months ahead of the elections in Uttarakhand, indicate that all isn’t well in the party, and that another state unit of the Congress is heading towards an internal crisis.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat alleged that he was not getting support from the party leadership and that representatives of the high command had “tied his hands.”

“Isn’t it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections...the powers that be have left crocodiles here. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet,” he tweeted .

The BJP, which governs the state, has had its share of problems (it is currently on its third chief minister), but the comments from Rawat, the Congress’ biggest and senior most leader in the state, have taken most people by surprise. In one of them, he even hinted at retirement.

“I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me ‘It is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long, it is time to rest’,” he said.

At a press conference later, he refused to clarify his tweets and said he would speak on them at the right time. When reporters insisted on a response, he said,”Anand lijeye (enjoy).”

Party leaders, who asked not to be named, said he was referring to the Congress incharge for the state, Devendra Yadav, and leader of Opposition in assembly, Pritam Singh.

Yadav and Singh did not respond to calls seeking comment.

In July, Rawat was made campaign committee in-charge for the state but not declared the chief ministerial candidate. Singh, a rival of Rawat, is also a probable CM candidate. Party leaders said the state Congress unit was divided into two factions, one loyal to Rawat and another to Singh.

Congress leaders considered close to Rawat said his tweets were a clear indication that he was not happy with the party leadership in the state. “He is clearly telling the party high command that if he doesn’t get the required support, the party will lose the elections,” one Congress leader said.

The ruling BJP said Rawat’s comments show he is not even acceptable to his own party.

“Harish Rawat and his party has been claiming he will form the next government. But it seems his own party members don’t want him to lead the party in state. They know that it was because of him, that he Congress had to face such a drubbing in 2017 elections,” said BJP state media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan.

Dehradun-based political analyst M M Semwal said Rawat’s cryptic tweets have put the Congress on the back foot.

“It is difficult to decipher his social media posts and statements, but it is clear that he has sent a message that if things aren’t set right, the party’s electoral prospects will weaken. He wants to make it clear to the party high command that without him the party may not win the elections in the state.”

