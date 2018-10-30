Independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal floats new party, calls for third front government in Rajasthan

Independent MLA and Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal on Monday launched his Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), saying the outfit would work for a third front government in Rajasthan as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

“We will meet all people in the state to ask them to vote for us, so that a government of the third front is formed; we will urge people not to vote for the Congress and the BJP,” Beniwal, the MLA from Khinwsar in Nagaur district, said, addressing a rally here.

Beniwal was elected on a BJP ticket in 2008 from Khinwsar and later as an independent in 2013.

Bharat Vahini Party (BVP) president and former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari supported RLP at the Kisan Hunkar Rally, where Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary was also present.

“Change is certain in Rajasthan; BJP or Congress will be pushed to the third position in the forthcoming assembly elections (to be held on December 7),” Beniwal said, addressing farmers, youth and Dalits who attended the rally. “I am playing the role of Bhagat Singh for attaining freedom and everybody has to fight to make Rajasthan free from Congress and BJP. We have to bring change in Rajasthan.”

He said both the parties have been involved in corruption. “Welfare of poor, farmer and, youths were not their focus. It is a fight to change the system,” he said. “The symbol of RLP is bottle signifying transparency in its functioning.”

Addressing the rally, Tiwari said, “It is dawn of new power and days of the BJP and Congress are over. This government has done nothing in five years and has only forced the farmers to protest.”

Chaudhary said, “The party that is in power is against farmers, youth and Dalits. Beniwal had supported RLD and now it is our turn to support him.”

Reacting to the new party, Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “Earlier too, many people in the state tried to form a third front based on castes and small parties, but they did not succeeded. It is for sure that the third front will not succeed. There will be only two parties in Rajasthan and no other party can survive here.”

Congress spokesperson Satyendra Singh Raghav said, “The Third Front has no scope in Rajasthan. People this time are in favour of the Congress. The fight is between the Congress and BJP; the victory of Congress is certain this time.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 14:37 IST