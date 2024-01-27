Happy to receive Padma Shri for this ancient, endangered art form: Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist Gaddam Sammaiah

Jangaon (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Gaddam Sammaiah from Telangana has expressed his happiness at being conferred with Padma Shri for Chindu Yakshaganam, an ancient theatrical art form. HT Image

"I am happy that I am receiving this award for this ancient and endangered art form with the help of the Director of Culture Department, the Telangana Government, and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. I have been practicing this art for 18 years. I have also received many awards earlier," said Gaddam Sammaiah, a Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist.

The Chindu Yakshaganam is an age-old art form popular in Telangana. It is a theatre art form that combines dance, music, dialogue, costume, make-up, and stage techniques with a unique style and form.

Sammaiah was conferred the Padma Shri on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Home Ministry on Thursday had announced the Padma Awards, which included 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Padma Awards, the highest civilian awards in the country, are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions that are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April every year.

Thirty of the awardees are women, and the list also includes eight persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI, and nine posthumous awardees. (ANI)