“Har Ghar Tiranga”: Over 90 million people upload selfies with the Tricolour

The central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in every home) website received more than 92 million selfies on Tuesday, marking an end to the three-day campaign which the culture ministry said was a ‘huge success’, adding that it had taken the shape of a people’s movement.

The culture ministry said 2.5 crore national flags had been supplied to post offices for sale to boost the campaign (Representative photo)

“Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by the culture ministry has transformed into a people’s movement with increasing Jan-Bhagidari (people’s participation). Every day lakhs of people are uploading their selfies with Tiranga (flag). Along with selfies with the Indian flag, people are also participating in Meri Maati, Mera Desh (my soil, my country) campaign where numerous Shilaphalakams (citations) memorialising the bravehearts of the country are being erected at important places,” Govind Mohan, secretary, culture ministry, said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Under the flag campaign, many netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to post digital certificates of appreciation the culture ministry awarded them after the selfies were uploaded.

The campaign was a ‘huge success’, a press information bureau official said, adding: “The response has been massive. We are getting reports of tiranga rallies all over the country.”

Over 2000 events under the campaign have been organised by the culture ministry until Tuesday including street plays.

The campaign which had started on August 13 came to an end today as India completed its 76 years as an independent nation.

The culture ministry organised this campaign with an aim for the Tricolour to be hoisted in over 20 crore households between August 13-15. The ministry had earlier said that around 2.5 crore national flags had been supplied to post offices for sale in a bid to boost the campaign..

The campaign was mooted by the government and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had frequently urged citizens to change their social media display pictures to that of the Indian flag in a show of unity and to promote the spirit of nationalism, which, he said, would go on to “deepen the bond between the nation and its citizens”.

