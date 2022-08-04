Har Ghar Tiranga: Chattisgarh incorporates women SHG's to produce tricolours

Women self help groups (SHGs) in Chhattisgarh have joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and are stitching tricolours as part of the drive, with their members saying the initiative has not only generated employment opportunities for them, but also awakened the patriotic spirit among people.

The SHGs in all districts of the state have been engaged in making national flags to extend contribution to the campaign, a government statement said here on Wednesday. As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed to mark the 75th year of Independence, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being held by the Central government from August 11 to 15, under which the national flags will be hoisted atop houses across the country.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to people of the state to make it a week-long celebration from August 11 to 17 and to hoist flags in their houses, institutions and commercial establishments, it said. The flags created by women SHGs will be made available for sale at affordable prices at C-Marts of the state government and fair price shops in villages. Besides, the tricolours will be also made available to the general public, government officials and employees by setting up stalls in urban bodies and government offices, the release said.

In Raipur district, the SHGs associated with Ujala Gram Sangthan of Serikhedi village have set a target to make about 60,000 flags by August 8 with the support of the local administration, it said. Similarly, a Komakhan village-based SHG in Mahasamund district has received an order for stitching 1,500 flags, it added. "As of now we have got orders to make 1,500 flags and we hope that we will receive more orders in the next few days," said Yamini Sahu, a member of SHG from Komakhan. "I am happy that flags made by the SHGs will be unfurled atop houses and government offices. It is a matter of pride for all of us. This work is not only awakening the feeling of patriotism, but also giving employment to women," she said.

The members of Parvati SHG in Dantewada who are engaged in the same task said they are seeing it as a service towards the nation, the statement said. Officials of Rural Livelihood Mission under the panchayat department have been providing technical support and other guidance to the SHGs. Flags are being made using khadi and polyester fabrics. Khadi was procured from the Khadi Village Industries Board, while polyester from textile mills. The flags shall be made as per the prescribed measurement - 20 inches in height and 30 inches in width, it added.

The chief minister has named the campaign as 'Hamar Tiranga' (our national flag) in the state and appealed to people to use a special frame themed on Independence week celebration released by the state government in their profile pictures on their social media accounts, the release said.

