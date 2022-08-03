Har Ghar Tiranga mission: 3.86 cr flags ready against target of 4.76 cr in U.P.
Uttar Pradesh government has readied 3.86 crore Tricolours so far against a target of 4.76 crore for the UP government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ mission, as part of the nationwide programme of flag-hoisting from August 13 to August 15, said a government spokesperson. The Tricolour drive is a part of the Amrit Mahotsava, a national celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
UP government had set a target to drape a total of 4.26 crore houses and 50 lakh government and non-government offices in Tricolour, said the spokesperson.
Of the total target, the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department of the state government has procured 2 crore flags through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal while over 20,000 NGOs and private sewing units are working round the clock to produce around 1.15 crore flags.
Besides, as many as 2.26 crore flags are to be made at the district level, of which, women’s self-help groups have completed the production of more than 96 lakh flags.
Similarly, NGOs and UP Khadi and Village Industries Board have made 36.4 lakh Tricolours whereas private sewing units have stitched more than 35.3 lakh flags so far. Besides, an order placed for making 50 lakh Khadi flags for government/non-government organisations have also been completed, said the spokesperson.
Entrusted with the huge responsibility of making over 4.76 crore flags within the prescribed deadline, almost every entity in UP is engaged in making Tricolours. Meanwhile, the union government has changed the country’s flag code to allow the Tricolour to fly both in the daytime and at night now. Polyester flags can also be produced by machines, said the spokesperson.
Hoist Tricolour from Aug 9 to 15, appeals Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state through a statement to hoist the Tricolour on their houses from August 9 to August 15. Akhilesh's call comes when the state and the union governments are preparing for the Amrit Mahotsava (75 years of India's Independence), Independence Week (from August 11 to August 17) and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15.
Pune airport will be constructed at original Purandar site: Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Pune on Tuesday stated that the proposed airport in Pune district will be constructed at the earlier site identified in Purandar tehsil by the then Devendra Fadnavis government and approved by Ministry of Defence and Civic Aviation. Like Samruddhi Mahamarg, we will carry out the land acquisition process. First, we will acquire the land from those who are ready to give.
Kotkapura firing case: SIT summons ex-DGP Saini at Chandigarh
The special investigation team probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case has summoned former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini to appear at Chandigarh on Wednesday. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Saini for an appearance at the Punjab Police Officers Institute. The probe team has summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.
Sibling killed over property dispute, one held in Pune
The Pune police crime branch unit 3 on Monday arrested one person for killing a man by pushing victim Pankaj into a canal in 2017. According to the police, the accused and three others had pushed the victim, identified as Pankaj Dighe, into a canal in Hadapsar on March 14, 2017. Police have formed team to arrest other accused in the case, including Suhas Dighe, his sister Ashwini and friend of Aswini, Prashant.
Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration in Pune
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him. Late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was a Shiv Sena leader and Shinde's mentor who died in a road accident in 2002. Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh alleged that due process was not followed while naming the garden after the CM.
