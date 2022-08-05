Har Ghar Tiranga: Indian Coast Guard reaches out to fishermen with Tricolour | Video

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday distributed national flags to fishermen at the sea as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav's initiative of the government ahead of the 75th year of Independence. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Indian Coast Guard officials furling the national flag from the vessel floating in the sea.

One of the tweets by the maritime law enforcement agency read, “Indian Coast Guard celebrated Har Ghar Tiranga campaign delightfully with fishermen along with hoisting of National Flag on more than 100 fishing boats at Veraval, Gujarat.”

The central government has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 – a 75-week countdown to the country’s 75th year of Independence – and will end on August 15, 2023.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all political parties to leave aside differences and celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. "We will also call upon Congress and other political parties and leaders to leave politics and put their efforts so that the country can move forward in a positive way," he said.

"The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is not a political programme. It is a government programme. That's why today when the Tiranga bike rally took place in Delhi, this call was made by the Minister of State, a ministry of the Government of India. It was given that let's do tricolour bike rally together in Delhi and its flag-off was done at the hands of Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu Ji because it is a politically neutral programme," he said.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi had also urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

(With agency inputs)

