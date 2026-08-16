Beaten, injury marks: BSF Jawan arrested for wife's murder in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, told family she 'fell from roof'

A BSF jawan on leave allegedly beat his wife to death in Hoshiarpur’s Badhalian village. The accused has been arrested.

The accused was identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Shekhamatta village. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The incident took place on the night of August 13.

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What happened?

The family of the deceased, Rama, revealed that they received a call on August 14 from her husband (the accused), Amarjit Singh, informing them that Rama had accidentally fallen from the roof of their house and had been hospitalised.

When the family reached the hospital, they found that Rama was dead.

Allegations made by victim's father

Victim’s father Ram Chand alleged that she had been beaten to death by Amarjit, as her body bore multiple injury marks all over her body.

He told the police that Amarjit was an alcoholic who often subjected their daughter to physical abuse.

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{{^usCountry}} “As he remained away from home for long intervals due to his job, me and wife came to stay with her, but Amarjit forced us to leave. He often quarrelled with our daughter. The matter was discussed in the panchayat also, but he did not mend his ways”, said Ram Chand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As he remained away from home for long intervals due to his job, me and wife came to stay with her, but Amarjit forced us to leave. He often quarrelled with our daughter. The matter was discussed in the panchayat also, but he did not mend his ways”, said Ram Chand. {{/usCountry}}

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He revealed that the couple was married for 12 years and had two children. He alleged that one of Amarjit’s uncles and his wife were also involved in the murder and cover-up of the incident.

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Police action into the matter

Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s family, Hajipur police registered a murder case and arrested Amarjit Singh.

Station house officer Harprem Singh said that police were making efforts to trace the accused’s relatives.