The family of the deceased, Rama, revealed that they received a call on August 14 from her husband (the accused), Amarjit Singh, informing them that Rama had accidentally fallen from the roof of their house and had been hospitalised.
When the family reached the hospital, they found that Rama was dead.
Allegations made by victim's father
Victim’s father Ram Chand alleged that she had been beaten to death by Amarjit, as her body bore multiple injury marks all over her body.
He told the police that Amarjit was an alcoholic who often subjected their daughter to physical abuse.
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“As he remained away from home for long intervals due to his job, me and wife came to stay with her, but Amarjit forced us to leave. He often quarrelled with our daughter. The matter was discussed in the panchayat also, but he did not mend his ways”, said Ram Chand.
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“As he remained away from home for long intervals due to his job, me and wife came to stay with her, but Amarjit forced us to leave. He often quarrelled with our daughter. The matter was discussed in the panchayat also, but he did not mend his ways”, said Ram Chand.
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Home/India News/Beaten, injury marks: BSF Jawan arrested for wife's murder in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, told family she 'fell from roof'
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