Harassed by man on TikTok, says Mumbai woman

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:44 IST

A 21-year-old engineering student has filed a complaint in Mumbai after she was constantly harassed by an unknown person on social media video app TikTok.

In her complaint, the woman has said that the man demanded that she introduce him to her friend, who he had taken a liking to. She said she blocked his account, following which he made 38 fake accounts in her name to contact her on the application.

“The whole fiasco started on May 8 when my TikTok account was bombarded with bulk messages from the harasser who had used my photograph as the display picture of the account. The harasser kept pestering me to convince my female friend for a date. I simply ignored and blocked the account,” the woman told HT.

“I was so mentally tortured that I started to chat with the harasser to get over this bully. I offered the harasser to meet me in person so that we can sit together and resolve the issue, if any. But the unknown person never agreed to meet me,” she said.

However, all her fake accounts have been suspended and the investigating team are working on tracing the IP address of the system from which the man contacted the complainant.

Senior inspector of Trombay police station, Siddheshwar Gove, said the police were looking into her complaints.