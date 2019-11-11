e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Harassed by man on TikTok, says Mumbai woman

The woman said she blocked the unknown person’s account on TikTok, following which he made 38 fake accounts in her name to contact her on the application.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:44 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
FILE PHOTO: The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo(Reuters File Photo )
         

A 21-year-old engineering student has filed a complaint in Mumbai after she was constantly harassed by an unknown person on social media video app TikTok.

In her complaint, the woman has said that the man demanded that she introduce him to her friend, who he had taken a liking to. She said she blocked his account, following which he made 38 fake accounts in her name to contact her on the application.

“The whole fiasco started on May 8 when my TikTok account was bombarded with bulk messages from the harasser who had used my photograph as the display picture of the account. The harasser kept pestering me to convince my female friend for a date. I simply ignored and blocked the account,” the woman told HT.

“I was so mentally tortured that I started to chat with the harasser to get over this bully. I offered the harasser to meet me in person so that we can sit together and resolve the issue, if any. But the unknown person never agreed to meet me,” she said.

However, all her fake accounts have been suspended and the investigating team are working on tracing the IP address of the system from which the man contacted the complainant.

Senior inspector of Trombay police station, Siddheshwar Gove, said the police were looking into her complaints.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News