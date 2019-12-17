e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Harassment victim stripped, beaten up in Gorakhpur

Harassment victim stripped, beaten up in Gorakhpur

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Gorakhpur: A 17-year-old girl was stripped half-naked on Sunday afternoon and beaten brutally by two men when she was going to the Chauri Chaura police station in Gorakhpur to lodge a complaint against them for harassing her, the police said on Monday.

The men, who threatened the girl not to lodge a complaint, also beat up her aged father and sister-in-law when they tried to save the girl. Both were arrested after the incident, the police said.

Circle officer Rachna Mishra said, “Both have been sent to jail.”

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), the circle officer added.

The sections included Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 462 (punishment for same offence when committed by person entrusted with custody), 354A (sexual harassment), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged on Monday, the duo harassed the girl when she was returning home after working in an agricultural field on Sunday.

When she told her father about the incident, he took her to the police station to lodge a complaint. They were accompanies by another relative. On the way, the duo stopped the trio and asked them not to file the complaint or face dire consequences. The duo then started beating them and stripped the girl half-naked, according to the FIR. A local shopkeeper gave her a cloth to cover herself after the assault.

The father of the girl was admitted to the district hospital with grave injuries.

