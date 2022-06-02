Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Hardik Patel joins BJP after quitting Congress months ahead of Gujarat elections
india news

Hardik Patel joins BJP after quitting Congress months ahead of Gujarat elections

Hardik Patel joined the BJP in Gandhinagar on Thursday after making it official in a Twitter announcement that he is going to begin a new chapter in his life. 
Hardik Patel, who had recently quit Congress, joins BJP in Gandhinagar months ahead of Gujarat elections
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Hardik Patel who had resigned from the Congress last month on Thursday joined the BJP in Gandhinagar months ahead of the Gujarat elections. Posters welcoming the Patidar leader to the BJP fold were put outside the party office on Thursday morning. In a tweet on Thursday morning, Hardik Patel announced that he will be starting a new chapter in his life, working as a small soldier under the leadership of PM Modi.  Also Read: Hardik Patel heaps praise on PM Modi ahead of joining BJP: ‘Pride of the world’

"I have never put forth any demands before anyone for any post. I am joining the BJP to work. I believe the Congress party does not want to do any sort of work. I urge the leaders of the other parties to come and join the BJP. PM Modi is the pride of the entire world," he said to ANI before officially joining the BJP.

Hardik Patel: Pujas and posters before ex-Cong leader joins BJP

Turning a new leaf in his political career, Hardik Patel would launch a campaign to ask Congress leaders to join the BJP, he said. "When people are connecting with the ongoing development works in the country under the leadership of PM Modi, then I should also do the same," he said.

"With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi," he tweeted.

Hardik Patel, the lynchpin of the agitation of the Patidar community demanding reservation, had earlier made his identity as a staunch critic of the BJP. before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he joined the Congress and later was appointed as the working president of the party's state unit. As he resigned on May 19, he said he was sidelined in the party and was not even given any responsibility.

 

 

