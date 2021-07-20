'Harsh Vardhan made a scapegoat': Kharge targets Centre over Covid-19

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not “fulfilling his promise” and claimed that Harsh Vardhan, who resigned as Union health minister ahead of cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, was made a scapegoat.

“PM Modi appealed to people to clang utensils, light candles. People trusted him and did all of it. He didn't fulfill his promise but disappointed them. Instead of taking its blame, he made the health minister a scapegoat,” the Congress' leader of party in Rajya Sabha said in the Upper House.

The Congress leader also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for flouting Covid-protocol while campaigning for assembly elections in states in April this year. “Government asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. But what were they doing, during the elections in different states? You are breaking your own rules. They should be given credit for flouting Covid norms,” he added.

Kharge made a direct comparison between the coronavirus lockdown and demonetisation, insisting that both were imposed overnight and the government was unprepared for it. "Lockdown was announced overnight, just like demonetisation. The government did not prepare for it. There were no trains for people to go back home. The livelihood of people was impacted. Government should be held accountable,"

Kharge also paid his tributes to Covid warriors and thanked individuals who came to others aid during the second wave.“I pay tribute to Covid warriors including doctors and paramedics. I salute people who helped others by running 'oxygen langer' in Delhi during the second wave of Covid-19. I also want to salute plasma donors, who came out in support,” he added.

Rajya Sabha’s monsoon session proceedings were adjourned three times amid uproar by YSR Congress members demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.