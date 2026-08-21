2 killed, 1 injured in clash between student groups in Haryana's Rewari

Two persons were killed and another injured after they were allegedly attacked with rods and sticks following a clash between two groups of students and their friends over a petty dispute in Haryana’s Rewari on Friday evening, police said.

Haryana Police

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The incident took place in Gokalpur village, where the three men were allegedly chased by a group after the clash at the Indira Gandhi University (IGU) gate, police said.

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Who were the deceased?

Police identified the deceased as Jatin (22) from Mandya village and Himesh (20) from Niganiyawas. Jatin worked at a company in Rewari, while Himesh was a student at Kishan Lal College. The injured person, identified as Yashpal (21) from Budhana village, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A senior police officer said the trio was riding a motorcycle when the suspects followed and rammed them with their speeding car in Gokalpur.

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“They lost balance and fell on the road after which suspects assaulted them with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the spot,” he said, adding Jatin and Himesh died at the spot.

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Why the dispute?

Witnesses said that a dispute between the two groups had started at the university gate.

“Several men soon arrived on motorcycles with tape covering their registration plates to support their sides which included the two deceased and their injured friend too. Both sides were carrying sticks and sharp-edged weapons,” the officer said.

Police said they were trying to trace the suspects and arrest them as soon as possible, and a murder case was in the process of being registered at the Sadar police station.

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