Haryana assembly election: Congress releases 3rd list of 40 candidates

The Congress released its third list of 40 candidates for the Haryana assembly election on Wednesday, including the name of Aditya Surjewala, son of party MP Randeep Surjewala, who will contest from Kaithal. The seats yet to have candidates declared are Ambala Cantt, Panipat Rural, Tigaon, Sohna, Narwana, Bhiwani, Rania, Narnaund, and Uklana.(File photo)

With this announcement, the Congress has named 81 candidates for the 90-member assembly, leaving nine seats without candidates. The seats yet to have candidates declared are Ambala Cantt, Panipat Rural, Tigaon, Sohna, Narwana, Bhiwani, Rania, Narnaund, and Uklana. Thursday is the final day for filing nominations.

These candidates are included in the list

- The Congress's third list includes former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from Panchkula, former minister Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, Akram Khan from Jagadhri, Balwan Singh Daulatpuria from Fatehabad, Ram Niwas Rara from Hisar, Pradeep Narwal from Bawani Khera (SC), and Mohammad Israil from Hathin.

Congress releases 3rd list of candidates(via HT)

The third list includes 40 candidates(via HT)

- Besides Aditya Surjewala, whose father has previously served as an MLA from Kaithal, Hisar MP Jai Prakash’s son, Vikas, has been nominated from Kalayat, and Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary's wife, Pooja Chaudhary, will contest from Mulana (SC), a seat previously held by Varun Chaudhary.

- Mandeep Singh Chatha has been fielded from Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district, while Gokul Setia is the party's candidate from Sirsa, the constituency of current MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda.

- In Ellenabad, the Congress has fielded Bharat Singh Beniwal. Other candidates include former MLA Ram Niwas Ghorela from Barwala, Rakesh Kumar Kamboj from Indri, and Sumita Virk from Karnal. Akram Khan, a senior leader, is running from Jagadhri.

- The party announced nine candidates on Sunday and has renominated all its 28 sitting MLAs. Apart from Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Udai Bhan, and Vinesh Phogat, the Congress has also fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa, who will challenge chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Dead-lock with AAP

The Congress was in seat-sharing negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana elections, with intense bargaining from both sides. However, the discussions reached a deadlock, prompting AAP to release multiple candidate lists since then.

On Monday, AAP released its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, coinciding with the stalled seat-sharing talks with Congress.

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with the vote counting set for October 8.