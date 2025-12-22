Haryana Assembly speaker passes privilege motion by BJP MLA, Cong walks out

On the last day of the Haryana Legislative Assembly's winter session, on Monday, BJP MLA from Kalka, Shakti Rani Sharma, tabled a Privilege Motion, which, though approved, witnessed a walkout from the Congress Party. File photo of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaking during the Legislative Assembly Winter Session-2025.(HT_PRINT)

Shakti Rani Sharma moved the Motion in the Assembly against Congress MLA Indu (Hindu) Raj Narwal. She said that on December 19, a member of the House raised a question concerning her family, and the Privilege Motion was in response to the same.

Fifteen MLAs, most of them from the ruling party, stood in support of the Privilege Motion, following which the Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan approved it.

However, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda opposed the Privilege Motion, and INLD MLA Arjun Chautala also stood up and extended his support. Meanwhile, former minister Vinod Sharma marked his attendance in the visitors' gallery during the motion.

Opposing the motion, the Congress party staged a walkout, demarcating their resentment.

The Privilege Motion, accepted by consensus, will now be sent to the Privileges Committee.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Congress party's no-confidence motion against Haryana's BJP government was defeated in the assembly. Congress MLAs walked out in protest, citing deteriorating law and order, farmers' struggles to secure MSP, and poor road conditions.

The walkout and the motion's failure sparked a sharp political debate among representatives of the ruling BJP and opposition parties. Haryana Ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Arvind Sharma slammed the Congress, calling their move "petty tactics" and accusing them of wasting time. Bedi said such actions harm the state, while Sharma claimed the Congress lacked seriousness and walked out to save face.

Speaking to the media, Haryana Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi took a jibe at the walkout, saying the Congress always resorts to "petty tactics" and is not serious about any issue. Their actions are "harming" the people of the state and the assembly, and they are "wasting" everybody's time.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the party moved a no-confidence motion on the issues and expected answers. She criticised the law-and-order situation under the BJP government and also the condition of roads. She claimed that the farmers are continuously fighting for the MSP under the ruling government. (ANI)