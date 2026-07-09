Haryana begins trial of filterless outdoor air purifier at Gurugram’s Vikas Sadan

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has installed a particulate matter reduction (PAMARES) system, a filterless outdoor air purifier, at Vikas Sadan in Gurugram on a trial basis to assess its effectiveness in reducing localised particulate pollution, with officials set to monitor changes in PM2.5 and PM10 levels over the coming weeks, officials said.

HSPCB has installed a filterless outdoor air purifier at Gurugram’s Vikas Sadan to assess its ability to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 pollution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The device was installed a few feet away from Vikas Sadan’s Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) to measure changes in local air quality.

“As part of a trial, the device is the first of its kind to be installed along with an air quality monitor in Haryana. The air quality monitoring data obtained over the next few weeks will help assess its effectiveness,” a senior official familiar with the development said.

The purifier is installed at least six feet above ground level, and it collects dust on its metal surface by charging and bringing the particulate matter into the ionisation zone using ambient and natural air movement.

Officials said the test results will determine whether the purifier is capable of capturing and reducing the concentrated presence of particulate matter, such as PM2.5 and PM10.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, the city relies on mechanical road-sweeping machines or trucks to clear road dust and reduce localised emissions. The city has 20 road-sweeping machines of its own; however, another 52 are effectively covering all city roads under the Clean Air Action Plan prepared for 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the city relies on mechanical road-sweeping machines or trucks to clear road dust and reduce localised emissions. The city has 20 road-sweeping machines of its own; however, another 52 are effectively covering all city roads under the Clean Air Action Plan prepared for 2026. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The purifier will work at collecting the particulate matter in an area around 300 sq. metres from where it’s installed. It is placed in hotspots where usually the PM levels are relatively high,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Based on the outcome of the trial, the board will plan to expand its deployment to other areas and districts, the official said, adding that the purifier runs on low electricity and has no fans or filters, thereby eliminating noise pollution in the vicinity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A private company has been assigned to install and maintain the device, which requires minimal maintenance through the periodic wiping of accumulated dust.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings at Vikas Sadan are usually considerably higher than those at the other three monitoring stations in the city due to its location in a high-traffic administrative block surrounded by several government buildings and busy intersections near Rajiv Chowk, officials said.