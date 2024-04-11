Haryana schools to be held responsible if drivers found drunk: Education Minister after bus accident

Haryana education minister Seema Trikha on Thursday said all private schools needed to provide an affidavit stating that their vehicles were functioning in line with transport rules – after a speeding school bus carrying around 30 students met with an accident in Mahendragarh killing six children and injuring 20 others. Wreckage of a school bus after an accident near Mahendragarh, in Narnaul district, Haryana. (PTI)

The bus driver was found to be drunk. Trikha added that schools would be held responsible if their drivers were found to be intoxicated.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I want to tell the whole state that today a show cause notice has been issued to the school and apart from that, we have taken self-affidavits from the private schools. Second, they have to provide an affidavit of the transportation vehicle saying that their vehicles functioned according to the transport rules and norms, third, whoever is driving their vehicles, if they are found drunk, then they (schools) will hold the responsibility.”

Hours after the accident, the government suspended Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Assistant Secretary Pradeep Kumar.

The incident took place close to Unhani village in Kanina at around 8.30am, as the bus was taking students — in primary to secondary classes — to the G L Public School.

The police have so far arrested three people including the school's principal Deepti and the driver Dharmender. As per the police, the bus lost control due to rash driving, rammed into a tree and overturned.

Stating that the incident was heartrending, President Droupadi Murmu said, “The news of the death of many innocent children in a school bus accident in Mahendragarh district of Haryana is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the incident and said, “The bus accident in Mahendragarh, Haryana is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their children in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured children. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims and their families.”