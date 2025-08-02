Haryana CM cites California's example over Gurugram waterlogging: Heavy rain…

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday drew parallels between Gurugram's waterlogged streets and floods in California. Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain on the National Highway-48 near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram.(HT)

When asked about the problem of flooding, waterlogging and massive traffic jams in Gurugram whenever there's heavy rain, Saini called the city "developing" and said that the state government was working towards resolving the issue.

"When heavy rain occurs, problems arise. Now, the US calls itself the most powerful country, but when it rains in California city, even houses are swept away," Saini said, holding heavy rains accountable for damage.

He said that there was "big improvement" due to efforts by the state government. "Gurugram is a developing city, and we are working to bring it up to international standards. Our officials are also engaged," Saini said right before citing California's example.

Gurugram faces extreme waterlogging on days it rains heavily in the monsoons. Commuters are especially affected, being stuck in traffic for hours.

A viral video from Gurugram from after heavy rain battered the city recently sparked concerns. It showed kids swimming in a waterlogged street.

A survey from last week revealed that there are about 32 key roads, lacking proper and functional surface drains, with many of them being incomplete or damaged. The roads found in the survey included the Old Delhi road, Sheetla Mata road, sector 18/19 dividing roads.

The survey was conducted by the drainage division of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) before the onset of the monsoons.