Haryana election results: Anurag Dhanda trails in Kalayat, Congress's Vikas Saharan leads

Anurag Dhanda and his wife Jyoti Sandhu show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal.(ANI)

Anurag Dhanda (AAP) vs Kamlesh Dhanda (BJP) vs Vikas Saharan (Congress) - the Kalayat assembly constituency in Haryana is witnessing an intense three-way contest with all three parties hoping to make their mark in the Haryana assembly elections.

Dhanda, the Haryana vice-president of AAP, fought the elections with a promise of clean drinking water for everyone and also a wastewater disposal system.

"You see, for three decades Kalayat has been entangled between three raj parivars of Kamlesh Dhanda, Jai Prakash and Ram Pal Majra. All have been ministers and at senior positions, who could have brought development here," he said at a rally ahead of polling.

"There is not even a single hospital that gives treatment. Only a small government facility gives you a referral slip to get treatment from PGIs in Rohtak or Chandigarh. There is no factory or industrial unit where our youth could get work. Schools are in shambles and drains are overflowing. They did nothing," the AAP leader added.

Kalayat assembly constituency

Kalayat, one of the oldest constituencies in the state, was previously reserved until 2009, when it transitioned to an open category after delimitation, absorbing parts of the now-dissolved Pai segment. It encompasses the towns of Kalayat and Rajaund along with over 60 villages.

Located near key expressway connections, Kalayat town presents a stark contrast with its overflowing drains and dusty streets, highlighting long-standing civic issues. Situated about 25 km from the district headquarters, the town and its surrounding villages continue to grapple with inadequate infrastructure and sanitation problems.

In many villages, residents contend with stray animals, polluted 'johads', open drains, and elderly men playing cards while discussing politics, all clinging to a hope for change.

Among the other candidates contesting the constituency as former Haryana minister Kamlesh Dhanda, Congress' Vikas Saharan, the son of Hisar MP, and INLD state president Ram Pal Majra. Independent candidates, including former Congress MLA Satvinder Rana, Anita Dhull, and BJP rebel Vinod Nirmal, could significantly impact the race.

The wife of late BJP stalwart Narsingh Dhanda, Kamlesh served as Minister of State for Women and Child Development but was dropped from the cabinet under Nayab Singh Saini.

Vikas Saharan, a 35-year-old newcomer, enjoys the backing of his father, who previously won the seat as an independent in 2014. He aims to revitalise Congress' fortunes after three unsuccessful election attempts. However, he faces challenges, including backlash related to his father's controversial remarks.

In a recent rally, Saharan’s father sparked controversy with a gender-biased comment, and was later seen in an altercation with an audience member while sharing a stage with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Meanwhile, Ram Pal Majra, a seasoned politician and three-time MLA, rejoined INLD after a stint with the BJP, highlighting both major parties' failures to address the constituency's needs.