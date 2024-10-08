Neck-and-neck contest in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, show early trends

The Congress took a slim early lead in Haryana as counting of votes began on Tuesday morning. Gurugram: Security personnel guard outside the EVM strong room at the Government Girls College counting centre. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The counting of votes also began in Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Conference-Congress alliance and the BJP are locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

According to NDTV, the BJP was ahead in 10 seats whereas the NC-Congress alliance was ahead in 8 seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The channel showed that the Congress was ahead in 23 seats in Haryana and the BJP in 19.

According to P-Value, the BJP is ahead in 18 seats in Haryana whereas the Congress is ahead in 12 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance is ahead in 8 seats, and the National Conference-Congress alliance in six seats.