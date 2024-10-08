Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Neck-and-neck contest in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, show early trends

ByHT News Desk
Oct 08, 2024 08:19 AM IST

In Haryana, the BJP and the Congress appear to be locked in a neck-and-neck fight.

The Congress took a slim early lead in Haryana as counting of votes began on Tuesday morning.

Gurugram: Security personnel guard outside the EVM strong room at the Government Girls College counting centre. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Gurugram: Security personnel guard outside the EVM strong room at the Government Girls College counting centre. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The counting of votes also began in Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Conference-Congress alliance and the BJP are locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

According to NDTV, the BJP was ahead in 10 seats whereas the NC-Congress alliance was ahead in 8 seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The channel showed that the Congress was ahead in 23 seats in Haryana and the BJP in 19.

According to P-Value, the BJP is ahead in 18 seats in Haryana whereas the Congress is ahead in 12 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance is ahead in 8 seats, and the National Conference-Congress alliance in six seats.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On