Haryana election results LIVE: BJP leads in four constituencies after first round
Haryana election results LIVE: BJP leads in Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Pataudi, Sohna
Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: After the first round of voting in the Badshahpur , Gurugram , Pataudi and Sohna constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant lead on all four seats....Read More
Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Tejpal Tanwar continues to lead in Sohna constituency
Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: In Sohna, BJP’s Tejpal Tanwar (9,213 votes) is leading with 1,761 votes (as of 10:15am). He is ahead of Rohtas Singh, who has garnered 7,452 votes.
Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary continues to lead in Pataudi
Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary (11,697 votes) has gained a substantial lead of 6,576 votes in Pataudi. She is leading by 6,576 votes over Pearl Chaudhary, who has received 5,121 votes.
Haryana election result LIVE: BJP's Mukesh Sharma continues to lead in Gurgaon constituency
Haryana election result LIVE: In the Gurgaon constituency, BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma (9,224 votes) is showing a commanding lead with 4,971 votes (as of 10:15am) closely followed by independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who is putting up a strong fight at 4,253 votes.
Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh continues to lead in Badshahpur
Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: In Badshahpur, BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh is leading by a margin of 2,369 votes (as of 10:15am). Singh has secured 10,693 votes in the first round, ahead of independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daulatabad, who has received 8,324 votes. Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav is trailing behind with 4,087 votes.
