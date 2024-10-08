Edit Profile
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
    Haryana election results LIVE: BJP leads in four constituencies after first round

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 8, 2024 11:14 AM IST
    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: Early trends suggest a strong start for the BJP across Haryana's key constituencies in the assembly elections
    Summary

    Haryana election results LIVE: BJP leads in Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Pataudi, Sohna

    Voters in queue to cast their vote for the Haryana assembly elections.
    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: After the first round of voting in the Badshahpur , Gurugram , Pataudi and Sohna constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant lead on all four seats....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 8, 2024 11:11 AM IST

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Tejpal Tanwar continues to lead in Sohna constituency

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: In Sohna, BJP’s Tejpal Tanwar (9,213 votes) is leading with 1,761 votes (as of 10:15am). He is ahead of Rohtas Singh, who has garnered 7,452 votes.

    Oct 8, 2024 11:09 AM IST

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary continues to lead in Pataudi

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary (11,697 votes) has gained a substantial lead of 6,576 votes in Pataudi. She is leading by 6,576 votes over Pearl Chaudhary, who has received 5,121 votes.

    Oct 8, 2024 11:08 AM IST

    Haryana election result LIVE: BJP's Mukesh Sharma continues to lead in Gurgaon constituency

    Haryana election result LIVE: In the Gurgaon constituency, BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma (9,224 votes) is showing a commanding lead with 4,971 votes (as of 10:15am) closely followed by independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who is putting up a strong fight at 4,253 votes.

    Oct 8, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh continues to lead in Badshahpur

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: In Badshahpur, BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh is leading by a margin of 2,369 votes (as of 10:15am). Singh has secured 10,693 votes in the first round, ahead of independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daulatabad, who has received 8,324 votes. Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav is trailing behind with 4,087 votes.

    Oct 8, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    Haryana election result LIVE: BJP's Tejpal Tanwar leads in Sohna

    Haryana election result LIVE: In Sohna, BJP's Tejpal Tanwar is leading with 6,911 votes. He is ahead of Rohtas Singh, who has garnered 4,023 votes. With a lead of 2,888 votes, Tejpal Tanwar is in a favorable position as the counting continues.

    Oct 8, 2024 10:46 AM IST

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary gains a lead in Pataudi

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: In Pataudi, BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary has gained a substantial lead, securing 5,786 votes. She is leading by 3,374 votes over Pearl Chaudhary, who has received 2,712 votes.

    Oct 8, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Mukesh Sharma leads in Gurgaon

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: In the Gurgaon constituency, BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma is showing a commanding lead with 8,000 votes. He is being closely followed by independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who is putting up a strong fight.

    Oct 8, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: Vardhan Yadav of INC trails behind Rao Narbir Singh

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav is trailing behind with 4,332 votes.

    Oct 8, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Rao Narbir Singh leads in Badshahpur

    Haryana assembly election results 2024 LIVE: In Badshahpur, BJP's Rao Narbir Singh is leading by a margin of 182 votes.

