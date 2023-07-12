Watch | Residence of Haryana home minister seen flooded amid incessant rainfall

Haryana is currently grappling with relentless rainfall as the monsoon season sweeps across the entire nation. The state has seen multiple incidents when the water entered residential areas including houses. Rainwater also entered the house of the state's home minister Anil Vij. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the residence of the home minister was seen flooded following the incessant rainfall in the state.

The residence of the Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij seen flooded.(ANI)

The video also shows the flooded lane in front of the minister's house. It seems as though the people have been rescued or have left the places themselves leaving behind their modes of transport.

The minister himself had inspected the waterlogged areas in his state earlier on Tuesday. He climbed onto a boat and monitored the situation. In videos that were circulated online, Vij was seen speaking to officials as they ferried him through the flooded lanes.

With 493 mm of rainfall recorded in the past 72 hours, Haryana's city Ambala was at the receiving end as all the seasonal water bodies breached banks. Residential areas, schools, and offices were inundated prompting the authorities to call the NDRF for rescue and relief operations. Water bodies, including Markanada, Tangri, Ghaggar, Beghna, Narwana branch, SYL canal and others wreaked havoc in the nearby areas.

Haryana has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the past few days. It received 38.90 mm of rainfall on July 9 causing waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the state. Areas including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, and Kaithal were hit. Incidents of electrocution also came to the forefront.

One person was electrocuted as he waded through a residential area that was waterlogged. Meanwhile, three bodies were found floating in the water in Ambala on Wednesday, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

