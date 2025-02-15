Haryana MC polls: BJP releases list of 36 candidates; Congress to announce soon

Gurugram:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 36 councillor candidates on Saturday for the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana, just a day after the party announced its mayoral candidate. The BJP’s list 36 councillor candidates features several new faces along with some prominent local leaders (Hindustan Times)

The municipal elections in Haryana will be held on March 2, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 12.

The announcement has triggered discontent within the party as some senior BJP leaders who had previously served as councillors were denied tickets despite their “seniority and contributions” to the party.

The Congress party, meanwhile, is expected to release its list of candidates later in the day. The party on Friday said that they would wait for the BJP to release its complete list before announcing their candidates.

From Ward 1, Sunder Singh has been fielded, while Jyotsna Vipin Yadav will contest from Ward 2. Pawan Yadav has been named from Ward 3, with Sandeep Yadav contesting Ward 4. Rakesh Rana will represent Ward 5, Ekta Tyagi from Ward 6, and Mukesh Kaushik from Ward 7. Naresh Kataria, Brahm Yadav, and Ajeet Yadav have been nominated from Wards 8, 9, and 10, respectively.

The party has also chosen Kuldeep Yadav from Ward 11 and Seema Thakran from Ward 12. Other candidates include Pawan Saini (Ward 13), Pratham Vashisht (Ward 14), Bharto Harsana (Ward 15), and Vikram Jeet (Ward 16). Anchal Bhati will contest from Ward 17, while Priya Mukesh Yadav Jaildar has been named for Ward 18.

The list continues with Amit Raj Singh (Ward 19), Narayan Bhadana (Ward 20), and Soniya Yadav (Ward 21), Vikas Yadav (Ward 22), Kuldeep Yadav (Ward 23), Arti Yadav (Ward 24), Anoop Singh (Ward 25), Sunita Rani (Ward 26), Chanchal Kaushik (Ward 27), and Dharambeer Julha (Ward 28), Usha (Ward 29), Madhu Batra (Ward 30), Dilip Kumar Sahni (Ward 31), and Vijay Parmar Rajput (Ward 32), Sheetal Bagdri (Ward 33), Surekha Chauhan (Ward 34), Varun Kaushik (Ward 35), and Rekha Saini (Ward 36).

Boosted by the announcement, the BJP’s campaign is in full momentum, with several candidates already active on the ground. Many have shared their election symbols on social media, while others are celebrating with firecrackers and kickstarting door-to-door campaigns, just days ahead of voting.

With the Congress list expected today, the electoral battle for Haryana’s municipal polls is set to intensify.