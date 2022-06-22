Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE:

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Haryana civic polls begins today where voting for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities of the state was held on Sunday. According to the state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh, of the 18,39,455 voters in total, over 12. 95 lakh voters had cast their vote and the overall voter turnout was 70.4 per cent. The highest polling - of 84.6 per cent - was recorded in 13 booths of Bawal in Rewari district.

The main battle is betweeen the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. Apart from this, stakes are high for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that has been working hard to expand its footprint beyond Punjab and Delhi.