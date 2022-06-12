Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Haryana Rajya Sabha result: Decoding the math behind Kartikeya Sharma’s win
india news

Haryana Rajya Sabha result: Decoding the math behind Kartikeya Sharma’s win

Despite fewer first preference votes than Congress candidate Ajay Maken, BJP-backed Independent candidate found his way into Upper House. Here’s how
Kartikeya Sharma is founder of iTV Network.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 10:33 AM IST
ByHitender Rao, Chandigarh

BJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma wrested the second Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana despite getting fewer first preference votes than his Congress rival, Ajay Maken. In terms of first preference votes, BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar polled 36 votes, Kartikeya 23 and Maken 29 votes. Here's how the media baron and son of former Congress minister Venod Sharma made it to the Upper House.

Total MLAs in Haryana: 90

Number who voted in RS poll: 89

Number of valid votes: 88

According to the formula devised by the Election Commission (EC), the quota required to win one seat was: 2,934

How the quota is determined: Where more than one RS seat is to be filled, every valid ballot paper is deemed to be of the value of 100 at the first count and is called the original vote.

So, for Friday’s poll it would be: 88x100/3+1=2,934

BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar got 36 first preference votes. The value of votes in his favour were 36x100=3,600. Since he got more than the quota required to win, he was declared elected.

The surplus votes of Panwar 3,600 (votes he polled) – 2,934 (the quota required to win) is 666.

RELATED STORIES

In the case of Kartikeya, 11 voters marked second preference in his favour. So, the new value of each vote cast in second preference (which will be different from the original value of 100 for each vote) was 666/11=60. Sharma got an additional 660 value (11x60) due to 11 second preference votes in his favour.

According to the EC’s formula, the value of 23 first preference votes cast in favour of Sharma was 23x100 + 11 (the number of second preference votes) x 60. This worked out to be 2,300+660=2,960. Thus, Sharma also got more than the quota required to win (i.e. 2,934). Hence, he was declared elected.

The value of votes polled to Congress candidate Ajay Maken was 29x100= 2,900, which was less than the quota required and also less than the value of votes polled by Kartikeya. Thus, he lost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hitender Rao

Hitender Rao is in the Haryana bureau, based in Chandigarh.

Topics
rajya sabha haryana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP