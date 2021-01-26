Haryana shuts down mobile internet services in three NCR districts

Hours after the Centre shut down internet in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Haryana government followed suit suspending mobile internet services, SMS and dongle services provided on mobile networks in Sonepat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts till 5 pm on January 27.

The government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the national capital region districts of Haryana

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeev Arora said that the stoppage of mobile internet services was required to stop the spread of disinformation and rumors through social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday evening and directed deputy commissioners, commissioners of police, and superintendents of police to remain on ‘high alert’ so as to ensure the law-and-order situation in the state is not disturbed at any cost.

The Union Home Ministry suspended internet services on Tuesday afternoon in several areas of Delhi and NCR after violence rocked the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally.

Farmers protesting the three contentious farm laws clashed with police at several places including the Red Fort and Nangloi.