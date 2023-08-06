CPI delegation stopped from entering violence-hit Nuh: ‘Goons can go freely but…’

A four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) - which was visiting the violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana - was stopped by the police on Sunday, citing prohibitions under Section 144 CrPC that are in place as well as security concerns for the delegation.

The delegation included CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, CPI general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, party MP Sandosh Kumar P, and party leader Dariyav Singh Kashyap.

The delegation included CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, CPI general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, party MP Sandosh Kumar P, and party leader Dariyav Singh Kashyap.

Biswam hit out at the police saying, “Hooligans, goons, and miscreants can go freely, but democratic people who came here for peacemaking are stopped.”

He added, “We have decided to go back because we don't want any confrontation.”

Violence in Haryana

Violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, in which six people lost their lives. The violence quickly spread to Gurugram and other parts of the state. Over 200 people have been arrested by the police so far, while around 80 people have been taken into preventive detention.

The state government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh till August 8, according to an official order.

Bulldozer action by authorities

The Haryana authorities on Sunday demolished several illegal structures in the violence-hit Nuh district including a hotel-cum-restaurant from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes last week. According to sub-divisional Magistrate, Ashwani Kumar, “These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue.”

This is the fourth day of the demolition drive in Nuh.

The district administration has identified 16 illegal structures which will be bulldozed.

