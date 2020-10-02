e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Justice for Hathras gang-rape victim: Kejriwal joins Jantar Mantar protest

Justice for Hathras gang-rape victim: Kejriwal joins Jantar Mantar protest

“The UP government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served,” Yechury said.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Protesters demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
Protesters demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
         

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Friday evening demanding justice for the gang-rape victim of Hathras — an incident that has shaken the conscience of the nation. On Thursday night, Delhi Police clarified that no assembly would be permitted at the India Gate as CrPc section 144 has been imposed barring gathering of more than four people. However, gathering is permitted at Jantar Mantar.

Accordingly, the Aam Aadmi Party changed the venue of their pre-scheduled protest rally from the India Gate to Jantar Mantar. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to join the protest. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja have already joined the protest. “The UP government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served,” Yechury said.

“I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn’t resign and justice is served. I urge the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the incident,” Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said.

Security has been tightened around the India Gate as the protests are in the vicinity.

 

Apart from the AAP, Bhim Army too had a scheduled protest at the India Gate on Friday. Instead of gathering at the India gate at 5pm, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad asked his supporters to assemble at Jantar Mantar. “Like a dictator, the police has closed down the entire India Gate, showing dictatorship. But we will not let the demand for justice be weakened. Modi ji will have to answer ,” the Bhim Army chief tweeted.

 

In a video message posted earlier in the day, Azad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed to break his silence over the brutal rape of the woman. “The PM washes the feet of Dalits before elections but remains quiet when a Dalit daughter of Uttar Pradesh is brutally raped. We will organise a protest at India Gate at 5pm today. The PM will have to give us answers,” he said.

The Bhim Army chief had also led a protest at Gate Number 5 of Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, soon after the victim was declared dead. On Wednesday, Azad was put under house arrest by local police in Saharanpur, where he started a “dharna”.

tags
top news
Hathras protest latest updates: Arvind Kejriwal joins Jantar Mantar protest
Hathras protest latest updates: Arvind Kejriwal joins Jantar Mantar protest
Justice for Hathras gang-rape victim: Kejriwal joins Jantar Mantar protest
Justice for Hathras gang-rape victim: Kejriwal joins Jantar Mantar protest
CSK vs SRH Live: SRH opt to bat, Rayudu, Bravo return for CSK
CSK vs SRH Live: SRH opt to bat, Rayudu, Bravo return for CSK
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In