‘Have audios’: Annamalai’s big charge against CM Vijay’s govt, claims ministers demand 2-4% kickbacks

At a time when Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay is pushing for zero tolerance towards corruption, his government has come under fresh scrutiny after former BJP state chief K Annamalai alleged that some ministers are demanding kickbacks from contractors handling government tenders.

Annamalai called on Vijay to keep a tighter watch on his ministers and senior officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at an environmental awareness gathering organised by his outfit in Chennai on Sunday, Annamalai claimed he had audio recordings to support his allegations and urged Vijay to act against ministers and officials before the issue grows, news agency PTI reported.

Annamalai said Vijay had maintained a strong anti-corruption position, but alleged that some members of his Cabinet had now begun seeking a percentage from government contracts.

Also Read: Vanakkam Gen Z, warning to foes: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay delivers strong message in first Independence day speech

“It is true that the CM is against corruption, and we see that. They did not take kickbacks in major tenders earlier, but some ministers have started demanding them now,” Annamalai alleged according to the report.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Claiming to have audio evidence of the alleged conversations, Annamalai said ministers were purportedly telling contractors that they had spent money during the elections and were therefore seeking a share. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claiming to have audio evidence of the alleged conversations, Annamalai said ministers were purportedly telling contractors that they had spent money during the elections and were therefore seeking a share. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Some ministers are saying they came after giving money for votes, so give two per cent, give three per cent, give four per cent,” he alleged.

Annamalai called on Vijay to keep a tighter watch on his ministers and senior officials, suggesting that regular reviews could help prevent corruption from taking root in the administration.

“You (Vijay) stated in your Independence Day address that corruption would be eradicated in our lifetime. Tighten the reins on ministers and officials with regular weekend review meetings, because if the reins are loosened, the administration will drift,” he said.

Vijay on corruption

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Annamalai’s allegations come against the backdrop of Vijay repeatedly making corruption a key issue in his public addresses.

In his maiden Independence Day speech as chief minister, Vijay had reiterated his government’s commitment to eliminating corruption and said government revenue being diverted to private individuals had been prevented.

“Government's revenue going to private individual has been prevented and continuous action is being taken to eliminate graft in all departments,” Vijay had said.

The chief minister had also issued a strong warning against bribery during a rally in Karur, urging people not to pay if officials or others demanded money.

“When someone asks you for a bribe, tell them directly that you won’t give it. I will be with you. Even after that if someone forces you, tell them, ‘our son, our brother, our Vijay is the one ruling this state.’ Tell them very strongly,” Vijay had said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Annamalai’s latest allegations now directly challenge the anti-corruption image Vijay has sought to establish for his government.

(With inputs from agencies)